Love Is... The Tender Trap
Jazz
1999
1.
The Tender Trap (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
I Didn't Know About You (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
Comes Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
In The Still Of The Night (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread) (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
East Of The Sun (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
Zing! Went The Strings Of My Heart (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
They Say It's Wonderful (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
Don't Be That Way (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
They All Laughed (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
It's A Wonderful World (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30