Love Is... The Tender Trap

Jazz

1999

1.

The Tender Trap (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

I Didn't Know About You (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

Comes Love (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

In The Still Of The Night (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread) (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

East Of The Sun (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

Zing! Went The Strings Of My Heart (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

They Say It's Wonderful (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

Don't Be That Way (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

They All Laughed (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
12.

It's A Wonderful World (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

12 chansons

57 min

© Candid Productions