Love Must Be The Reason

Pop

1972

1.

Wedding Song (There Is Love) (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

It's Going To Take Some Time (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

Speak Softly Love (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

Close To You (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

The Summer Knows (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Heart Of Gold (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Without You (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

Face In A Crowd (Choral) (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
9.

The Way Of Love (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
10.

I Don't Know How To Love Him (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
11.

Love Must Be The Reason (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

11 chansons

34 min

© Polydor