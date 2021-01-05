Love Must Be The Reason
Pop
1972
1.
Wedding Song (There Is Love) (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
2.
It's Going To Take Some Time (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
3.
Speak Softly Love (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
4.
Close To You (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
5.
The Summer Knows (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
6.
Heart Of Gold (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
7.
Without You (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
8.
Face In A Crowd (Choral) (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
9.
The Way Of Love (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
10.
I Don't Know How To Love Him (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
11.
Love Must Be The Reason (Extrait)
James Last
0:30