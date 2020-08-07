Love Must Be Tough

Love Must Be Tough

Pop

2008

1.

Mother's Little Helper (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
2.

Love Must Be Tough (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
3.

Old New Borrowed and Blue (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
4.

Lubbock Woman (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
5.

If You Want Me to Stay (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
6.

Roll out Better Days (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
7.

The Night May Still Be Young, But I Am Not (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
8.

Hands off Him (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
9.

Shame on the Moon (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
10.

Easy in Love (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
11.

He Never Spoke Spanish to Me (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
12.

I Knew the Bride (When She Used to Rock 'N Roll) (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30

12 chansons

42 min

© Moscodisc