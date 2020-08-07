Love Must Be Tough
Pop
2008
1.
Mother's Little Helper (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
2.
Love Must Be Tough (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
3.
Old New Borrowed and Blue (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
4.
Lubbock Woman (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
5.
If You Want Me to Stay (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
6.
Roll out Better Days (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
7.
The Night May Still Be Young, But I Am Not (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
8.
Hands off Him (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
9.
Shame on the Moon (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
10.
Easy in Love (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
11.
He Never Spoke Spanish to Me (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30
12.
I Knew the Bride (When She Used to Rock 'N Roll) (Extrait)
Eleanor McEvoy
0:30