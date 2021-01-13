Love Songs
Rock
2002
1.
The Eagle Will Rise Again (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Shadow of a Lonely Man (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
You Won't Be There (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
If I Could Change Your Mind (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Days Are Numbers (The Traveller) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
The Same Old Sun (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Limelight (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Light of the World (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Closer to Heaven (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Inside Looking Out (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Since the Last Goodbye (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Ammonia Avenue (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Eye in the Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30