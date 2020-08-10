Love Songs and the Blues
Country
1988
1.
Your Sweet Love (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Whatever Gets You Through Your Life (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
3.
I Can't Surrender (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
4.
He Went Back To Texas (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
5.
Working Girl (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
6.
Little Child (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
7.
Up From Georgia (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
8.
All Because of You (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
9.
A Collection of Sorrows (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
10.
'Cause I'm In Love With You (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
11.
May Your Dreams Come True (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30