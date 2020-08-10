Love Songs and the Blues

Love Songs and the Blues

Country

1988

1.

Your Sweet Love (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Whatever Gets You Through Your Life (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

I Can't Surrender (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

He Went Back To Texas (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

Working Girl (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

Little Child (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

Up From Georgia (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

All Because of You (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

A Collection of Sorrows (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

'Cause I'm In Love With You (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
11.

May Your Dreams Come True (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

11 chansons

40 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.