Lush Life
Jazz
2020
1.
Lush Life (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
2.
Just A-sittin' and A-rockin' (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
3.
Passion Flower (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
4.
Strange Feeling (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
5.
Day Dream (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
6.
Multi-colored Blue (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
7.
A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
8.
Pianistically Alive (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
9.
Midriff (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
10.
Chelsea Bridge (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
11.
Something to Live for (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
12.
Clementine (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
13.
Triple Play (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
14.
Star Crossed Lovers (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
15.
Take the a Train (Extrait)
Billy Strayhorn
0:30
