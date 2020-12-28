Lux aeterna: Visions of Bach

Lux aeterna: Visions of Bach

Musique classique

2015

1.

Siciliano, BWV 1031 (transcripted by Wilhelm Kempff) (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
2.

Aria, BWV 1068 (transcripted by Alexander Siloti) (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
3.

Chaconne, BWV 1004 (transcripted by Ferrucio Busoni) (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
4.

Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 667 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
5.

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (BWV 645) (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
6.

Nun komm der heiden Heiland, BWV 659 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
7.

Nun freut euch, lieben Christen g'mein, BWV 734 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
8.

Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
9.

Herr Gott, nun schleuss den Himmel auf, BWV 617 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
10.

Durch Adams Fall ist ganz verderbt, BWV 637 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
11.

Durch Adams Fall ist ganz verderbt, BWV 705 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
12.

In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
13.

Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 665 (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
14.

I. Vivacissimo (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
15.

II. Andante (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
16.

III. Moderato (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
17.

Jeux de doubles (Extrait)

Beatrice Berrut

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

17 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Aparté

Albums

Slide 1 of 3