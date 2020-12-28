Lux aeterna: Visions of Bach
Musique classique
2015
1.
Siciliano, BWV 1031 (transcripted by Wilhelm Kempff) (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
2.
Aria, BWV 1068 (transcripted by Alexander Siloti) (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
3.
Chaconne, BWV 1004 (transcripted by Ferrucio Busoni) (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
4.
Komm Gott Schöpfer, heiliger Geist, BWV 667 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
5.
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (BWV 645) (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
6.
Nun komm der heiden Heiland, BWV 659 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
7.
Nun freut euch, lieben Christen g'mein, BWV 734 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
8.
Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
9.
Herr Gott, nun schleuss den Himmel auf, BWV 617 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
10.
Durch Adams Fall ist ganz verderbt, BWV 637 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
11.
Durch Adams Fall ist ganz verderbt, BWV 705 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
12.
In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
13.
Jesus Christus, unser Heiland, BWV 665 (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
14.
I. Vivacissimo (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
15.
II. Andante (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
16.
III. Moderato (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30
17.
Jeux de doubles (Extrait)
Beatrice Berrut
0:30