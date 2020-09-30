Lynch's Dock: Field Recordings from Barrooms and County Fairs

Folk

2020

1.

Witch of the Westmoreland (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
2.

Lark in the Morning (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
3.

My Johnny Was a Shoemaker (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
4.

I'll Tell Me Ma (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
5.

There Were Roses (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
6.

Little Beggar Man (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
7.

Wild Rover (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
8.

Rising of the Moon (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
9.

John of Dreams (Live) (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30

9 chansons

31 min

© Sarah Underhill