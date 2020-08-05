Machine Gun In Clown's Head

Machine Gun In Clown's Head

Divers

1995

Disque 1

1.

Miscue 911 (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

United We Scam (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
3.

Flogging The Infidels (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
4.

Honey, I Blew Up The World (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
5.

The Big Ka-Boom (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
6.

The Pied Piper And The Damage Done (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
7.

Truth Is Stranger Than Hype (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
8.

The Terror Of Tinytown (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Machine Gun In The Clown's Hand (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

The Great Betrayal (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
3.

The Martyr That Would Not Die (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
4.

Propane And Propane Accessories (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
5.

Faith-Based Initiatives (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
6.

Fight Terror - Resist Corporations (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
7.

Be Patriotic - Fight The Government (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
8.

Beat Around The Burning Bush (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
9.

Fight Crime - Make Mischief (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Cowboy Cornholio & The Sunshine State (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

..... And Gore Made Us Want To Ralph (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
3.

The Rolling Blackout Revue (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
4.

12 Steps To Corporate Free Sobriety (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
5.

Joey Ramone (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

22 chansons

3 h 11 min

© Alternative Tentacles