Magdalena (Studio Cast Recording)
Divers
1990
1.
The Jungle Chapel: Women Weaving / Peteca! / The Seed of God (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
2.
The Omen Bird (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
3.
My Bus and I (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
4.
The Emerald (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
5.
The Civilized People (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
6.
Food for Thought (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
7.
Colombia Calls: Come Back to Colombia / Plan It by the Planets / Bon Soir, Paris / Travel, Travel, Travel (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
8.
The River Port: Magdalena / The Broken Pianolita (A Dance) (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
9.
Festival of the River: River Song / Pedro Wrecks the Festival (A Dance) (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
10.
Guarding the Shrine of the Madonna: The Forbidden Orchid / The Theft (A Dance) (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
11.
The Singing Tree (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
12.
Lost (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
13.
Freedom! (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
14.
In the Kitchen (Comedy Scene) (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
15.
A Spanish Waltz (A Dance) (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
16.
Pièce de Resistance (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30
17.
The Madonna's Return: The Emerald Again (Reprise) / Finale: The Seed of God (Extrait)
Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)
0:30