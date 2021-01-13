Magdalena (Studio Cast Recording)

Magdalena (Studio Cast Recording)

Divers

1990

1.

The Jungle Chapel: Women Weaving / Peteca! / The Seed of God (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
2.

The Omen Bird (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
3.

My Bus and I (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
4.

The Emerald (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
5.

The Civilized People (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
6.

Food for Thought (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
7.

Colombia Calls: Come Back to Colombia / Plan It by the Planets / Bon Soir, Paris / Travel, Travel, Travel (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
8.

The River Port: Magdalena / The Broken Pianolita (A Dance) (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
9.

Festival of the River: River Song / Pedro Wrecks the Festival (A Dance) (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
10.

Guarding the Shrine of the Madonna: The Forbidden Orchid / The Theft (A Dance) (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
11.

The Singing Tree (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
12.

Lost (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
13.

Freedom! (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
14.

In the Kitchen (Comedy Scene) (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
15.

A Spanish Waltz (A Dance) (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
16.

Pièce de Resistance (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30
17.

The Madonna's Return: The Emerald Again (Reprise) / Finale: The Seed of God (Extrait)

Studio Cast of Magdalena (1989)

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Masterworks Broadway

0