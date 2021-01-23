Magic Christmas Songs (Canti Natalizi)

Musique de Noël

2018

1.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
2.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
3.

Alleluia (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
4.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
5.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
6.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
7.

Sleigh Ride (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
8.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
9.

Have Yourself a Merry Litlle Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
10.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
11.

My Baby Just Cares for Me (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
12.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
13.

Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
14.

Happy Holiday (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
15.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
16.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
17.

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
18.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
19.

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
20.

O Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30

20 chansons

54 min

© PlayFri