Magic Christmas Songs (Canti Natalizi)
Musique de Noël
2018
1.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
2.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
3.
Alleluia (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
4.
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
5.
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
6.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
7.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
8.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
9.
Have Yourself a Merry Litlle Christmas (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
10.
Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
11.
My Baby Just Cares for Me (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
12.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
13.
Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
14.
Happy Holiday (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
15.
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
16.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
17.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
18.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
19.
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30
20.
O Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Cheryl Porter
0:30