Mahler : No.9 - Schubert: No.8 "Unfinished"

Musique classique

2000

Disque 1

1.

1. Andante comodo (Extrait)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

0:30
2.

2. Im Tempo eines gemächlichen Ländler. Etwas täppisch und sehr derb - Poco più mosso subito - Ländler, ganz langsam (Extrait)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

0:30
3.

3. Rondo. Burleske. Allegro assai. Sehr trotzig - Presto (Extrait)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

0:30

Disque 2

1.

4. Adagio. Sehr langsam (Extrait)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

0:30
2.

1. Allegro moderato (Extrait)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

0:30
3.

2. Andante con moto (Extrait)

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO)

0:30

6 chansons

1 h 56 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

