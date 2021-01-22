Make a Scene

Make a Scene

Pop

2012

1.

Revolution (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
2.

Bittersweet (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
3.

Off & On (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
4.

Heartbreak (feat. Freemasons) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
5.

Not Giving Up On Love (feat. Armin Van Buuren) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
6.

Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. Junior Caldera) (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
7.

Starlight (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
8.

Under Your Touch (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
9.

Make a Scene (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
10.

Magic (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
11.

Dial My Number (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
12.

Homewrecker (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
13.

Synchronised (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30
14.

Cut Straight to the Heart (Extrait)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

0:30

14 chansons

50 min

© Rdeg