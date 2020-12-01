Make It True
Rock
2017
1.
Make It True (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
2.
Return Journey Home (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
3.
Passages (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
4.
Love Was Meant (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
5.
There Is a Heart (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
6.
Again (Except O L J C) (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
7.
Rachelle (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
8.
All You Need (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
9.
Destiny (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
10.
Dirty Linen Blues (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30
11.
Allayne (Extrait)
John Raymond Thrift
0:30