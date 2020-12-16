0
Make We Joy
Musique classique
2010
1.
Of the Father's Heart Begotten (Arr. D. Willcocks) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
2.
The Truth from Above (Arr. R. Vaughan Williams) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
3.
Matin Responsory (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
4.
Adam Lay Ybounden (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
5.
I sing of a Maiden (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
6.
In dulci jubilo (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
7.
Once in Royal David's City (Arr. D. Willcocks) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
8.
Gaudete (14th Century) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
9.
Cradle Song (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
10.
Lullay my Liking, Op. 34, No. 2 (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
11.
Lully, lulla, thou little tiny child, Op. 25, No. 2, "Coventry Carol" (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
12.
Noel nouvelet (Arr. S. Jackson) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
13.
Symphonie gothique, Op. 70: II. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
14.
4 Motets pour le temps de Noel, FP 152: No. 1, O magnum mysterium (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
15.
On Christmas Night, "Sussex Carol" (Arr. D. Willcocks for choir and organ) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
16.
Wassail Song (Arr. R. Vaughan Williams) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
17.
Make we joy in This fest (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
18.
As with gladness men of Old (Arr. D. Willcocks) (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
19.
Christus, Op. 97: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
20.
Out of the Orient Crystal Skies (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
21.
Long, Long ago (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30
22.
Nunc dimittis (Extrait)
Chapel Royal Choir
0:30