Make We Joy

Make We Joy

Musique classique

2010

1.

Of the Father's Heart Begotten (Arr. D. Willcocks) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
2.

The Truth from Above (Arr. R. Vaughan Williams) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
3.

Matin Responsory (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
4.

Adam Lay Ybounden (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
5.

I sing of a Maiden (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
6.

In dulci jubilo (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
7.

Once in Royal David's City (Arr. D. Willcocks) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
8.

Gaudete (14th Century) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
9.

Cradle Song (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
10.

Lullay my Liking, Op. 34, No. 2 (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
11.

Lully, lulla, thou little tiny child, Op. 25, No. 2, "Coventry Carol" (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
12.

Noel nouvelet (Arr. S. Jackson) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
13.

Symphonie gothique, Op. 70: II. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
14.

4 Motets pour le temps de Noel, FP 152: No. 1, O magnum mysterium (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
15.

On Christmas Night, "Sussex Carol" (Arr. D. Willcocks for choir and organ) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
16.

Wassail Song (Arr. R. Vaughan Williams) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
17.

Make we joy in This fest (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
18.

As with gladness men of Old (Arr. D. Willcocks) (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
19.

Christus, Op. 97: There Shall a Star Come Out of Jacob (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
20.

Out of the Orient Crystal Skies (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
21.

Long, Long ago (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30
22.

Nunc dimittis (Extrait)

Chapel Royal Choir

0:30

22 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Quilisma

0