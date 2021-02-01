Make Your Own History
Rock
2009
1.
Lucid Dreaming (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
2.
Manipulator (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
3.
Negative And Violent (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
4.
Mitra (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
5.
Damien (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
6.
Fraudulent (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
7.
The Things You Own End Up Owning You (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
8.
Comrades (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
9.
Black Anchor (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
10.
Nigeria (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30
11.
Make Your Own History (Extrait)
Stray From The Path
0:30