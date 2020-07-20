Making Waves

Making Waves

Folk

2020

1.

Across the Blue Mountains (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
2.

Bamboo (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
3.

Bramble and the Rose (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
4.

Children of Darkness (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
5.

Franklin's Lament (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
6.

Golden Vanity (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
7.

Guinevere and the Fire (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
8.

Jug O'punch (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
9.

Living on the River (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
10.

Morgan Medley (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
11.

Outward Bound (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
12.

Planxty Jimenez (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
13.

She Moved Through the Fair (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
14.

So Will We Yet (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
15.

Roseanna (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30
16.

Mingalay Boat Song (Extrait)

Sarah Underhill

0:30

16 chansons

54 min

© Sarah Underhill