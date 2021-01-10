Manoir de mes Rêves

Manoir de mes Rêves

Jazz

2019

1.

Les Amoureux Des Bancs Publics (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
2.

Manoir De Mes Rêves (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
3.

To Philip (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
4.

L'ombrelle Et Le Parapluie (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
5.

Recado (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
6.

Insensiblement (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
7.

Claudia's Delight (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
8.

Jardin D'Hiver (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
9.

Les Uns Contre Les Autres (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
10.

Pas Encore (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
11.

Enfant Des Etoiles (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
12.

I'll See You in My Dreams (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30

12 chansons

47 min

© Yellowbird Records