Marc Minkowski conducts Handel

Musique classique

2020

1.

Overture (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
2.

No.1 Coro "Viva, viva il nostro Alcide!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
3.

No.2 Aria "Presti omai l'Egizia terra" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
4.

Recitativo "Curio, Cesare venne, e vide" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:28
5.

Recitativo "Questa è Cornelia" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
6.

Recitativo "La Reggia Tolomeo t'offre" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
7.

No.3 Aria "Empio, dirò, tu sei" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
8.

Recitativo "Già torna in se" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
9.

No.4 Aria "Priva son d'ogni conforto" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
10.

Recitativo "Vani sono i lamenti" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:22
11.

No.5 Aria "Svegliatevi nel core" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
12.

Recitativo "Regni Cleopatra" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
13.

No.6 Aria "Non disperar, chi sà?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
14.

Recitativo "Sire, Signor!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
15.

No.7 Aria "L'empio, sleale, indegno" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
16.

No. 8 Accompagnato "Alma del gran Pompeo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
17.

Recitativo "Quì nobile donzella chiede chinarsi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
18.

No.9 Aria "Non è si vago e bello il fior nel prato" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
19.

Recitativo "Cleopatra, vincesti ..." (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
20.

No.10 Aria "Tutto può donna vezzosa" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
21.

No.11 Arioso "Nel tuo seno, amico sasso" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
22.

Recitativo "Ma chè! vile e negletta" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
23.

No.12 Aria "Cara speme, questo core tu cominci" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
24.

Recitativo "Cesare, alla tua destra" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
25.

No.14 Aria "Va tacito e nascosto" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
26.

Recitativo "Sire, con Sesto, il figlio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
27.

Recitativo "Cornelia, in quei tuoi lumi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
28.

No.15 Aria "Tu sei il cor di questo core" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
29.

Recitativo "Madre!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
30.

No.16 Duetto "Son nata a lagrimar / Son nato a sospirar" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
31.

Recitativo "Eseguisti, oh Niren" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
32.

Recitativo "Da Cleopatra apprenda" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:20
33.

Sinfonia e Recitativo "Taci" / "Cieli" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
34.

Sinfonia e Recitativo "Giulio, che miri" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
35.

No.17 Aria e Recitativo "V'adoro, pupille" / "Non ha in cielo il Tonante" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
36.

Recitativo "Vola, mio cor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
37.

No.18 Aria "Se in fiorito a meno prato" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
38.

No.19 Arioso "Deh, piangete, oh mesti lumi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
39.

Recitativo "Bella, non lagrimare"Live At Vienna, Konzerthaus, Grosser Saal / 2002 (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
40.

Recitativo "Bella, placa lo sdegno!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
41.

No.20 Aria "Se a me non sei crudele" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
42.

Recitativo "Bella, cotanto aborri chi ti prega d'amar" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
43.

No.21 Aria "Sì spietata, il tuo rigore" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
44.

Recitativo "Sù, che si tarda" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
45.

Recitativo "Cornelia, infauste nove" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
46.

No.22 Aria "Cessa omai di sospirare" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
47.

Recitativo "Figlio non è" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:20
48.

No.23 Aria "L'angue offeso mai riposa" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
49.

No.24 Aria "Venere bella" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
50.

Recitativo "Che veggio, oh Numi?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
51.

Recitativo "Cesare, sei tradito" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
52.

No.25 Aria e Coro "Al lampo dell'armi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
53.

No.26 Accompagnato "Che sento? oh Dio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
54.

No.27 Aria "Se pietà di me non senti" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
55.

No.28 Arioso "Belle dee di questo core" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
56.

Recitativo "... di quel ch'avete" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
57.

Recitativo "Sire, prendi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
58.

Recitativo "Ecco in tutto perduta" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
59.

No.29 "L'aure che spira tiranno e fiero" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
60.

Recitativo "In tal modi si premia" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:29
61.

No.30 Aria "Dal fulgor di questa spada" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
62.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
63.

Recitativo "Vinta cadesti" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
64.

No.31 Aria "Domerò la tua fierezza" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
65.

Recitativo "E pur così in un giorno perdo fasti" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
66.

No.32 Aria "Piangerò la sorte mia" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
67.

No.33 Accompagnato ed Aria "Dall'ondoso periglio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
68.

Recitativo "Cerco in van Tolomeo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
69.

Recitativo "Lascia questo sigillo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
70.

No.34 Aria "Quel torrente, che cade" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
71.

Recitativo "Tutto lice sperar" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:29
72.

No.35 Aria "La giustizia ha già sull'arco" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
73.

No.36 Accompagnato "Voi, che mie fide ancelle" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
74.

Recitativo "Forzai l'ingresso" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
75.

No.37 Aria "Da tempeste il legno infranto" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
76.

Recitativo "Cornelia, è tempo omai" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
77.

Recitativo "T'arresta, oh genitrice" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
78.

No.38 Aria "Non ha più che temere" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
79.

Sinfonia (II) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
80.

Recitativo "Qui Curio vincitor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
81.

No.39 Duetto "Caro, più amabile beltà" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
82.

Recitativo "Goda pur or l'Egitto" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:22
83.

No.40 Coro e Duetto "Ritorni omai nel nostro core" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
84.

Symphony (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
85.

1. Accompagnato: Comfort ye, My people (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
86.

2. Air: Ev'ry Valley shall be exalted (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
87.

3. Chorus: And the glory of the Lord (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
88.

4. Accompagnato: Thus saith the Lord (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
89.

5. Air: "But who may abide the day of his coming" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
90.

6. Chorus: And He shall purify the sons of Levi (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
91.

7. Recitative: Behold, a virgin shall conceive (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:20
92.

8. O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
93.

9. Chorus: O thou that tellest good tidings (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
94.

10. Accompagnato: For behold, darkness shall cover (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
95.

11. Air: The people that walked in darkness (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
96.

12. Chorus: "For Unto Us A Child Is Born" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
97.

13. Pifa (Pastoral Symphony) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
98.

14. Recitative: There were shepherds - Accompagnato: And lo, the angel of the Lord - Recitative: And the angel said unto them - Accompagnato: And suddenly (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
99.

15. Chorus: Glory to God in the highest (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
100.

16. Air: Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
101.

17a. Recitative: Then shall the eyes of the blind (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:23
102.

18a. Duet: He Shall Feed His Flock (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
103.

19. His yoke is easy (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
104.

20. Behold the Lamb of God (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
105.

21. Air: He was despised (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
106.

22-24. Chorus: Surely He hath borne - And with His stripes - All we like sheep (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
107.

25. Accompagnato: All they that see Him (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
108.

26. Chorus: He trusted in God (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
109.

27. Accompagnato: Thy rebuke hath broken His heart (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
110.

28. Arioso: Behold and see (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
111.

29. Accompagnato: He was cut off (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:15
112.

30. Aria: But thou didst not leave (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
113.

31. Chorus: Lift up your heads (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
114.

36. Air: How beautiful are the feet (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
115.

38. Air: Why do the nations (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
116.

39. Chorus: Let us break their bonds asunder (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
117.

40. Recitativo: He that dwelleth - 41. Air: Thou shalt break them (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
118.

42. Chorus: "Hallelujah" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
119.

43. Air: I Know That My Redeemer Liveth (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
120.

44. Chorus: Since by man came death (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
121.

45. Accompagnato: Behold, I tell you a mystery (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:26
122.

46. Air: The trumpet shall sound (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
123.

47. Recitative: Then shall be brought to pass / 48. Duet: O death where is thy sting? (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
124.

49. Chorus: But thanks be to God (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
125.

50. Air: If God be for us (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
126.

51. Chorus: Worthy is the Lamb... Amen (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
127.

Overture I (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
128.

Overture II (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
129.

"Vezzi, lusinghe, e brio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
130.

"Ami dunque, o signora?" - "Ginevra?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
131.

"Orrida agli occhi miei" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
132.

"Orgogliosa beltade!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:27
133.

"Apri le luci, e mira" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
134.

"Mie speranze, che fate?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:28
135.

"Coperta la frode" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
136.

"Qui d'amor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
137.

"T'amerò dunque sempre" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
138.

Prendi da questa mano (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
139.

Non vi turbate (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
140.

"Volate, amori" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
141.

"Vanne pronto, Odoardo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
142.

"Voli colla sua tromba" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
143.

Oh! felice mio core! (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:11
144.

Con l'ali di costanza (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
145.

"Conosco il merto tuo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
146.

"Spero per voi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
147.

"Dalinda, in occidente" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
148.

"Del mio sol vezzosi rai" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
149.

Ah! che quest'alma amante (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:11
150.

Il primo ardor (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
151.

"Pare, ovunque m'aggiri" - "E qual propizia stella" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
152.

Sinfonia pastorale (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
153.

Se rinasce nel mio cor (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
154.

Sì godete al vostro amor (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
155.

Ballo: (Gavotte) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
156.

Musette I (Lentement) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
157.

Musette II (Andante) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
158.

Allegro (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
159.

"Si godete al vostro amor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
160.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
161.

"Di Dalinda l'amore" - "Eccolo o amico" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
162.

"Tu preparati a morire" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
163.

"Ginevra?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:24
164.

"Tu vivi, e punito" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
165.

"E vivo ancora?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:24
166.

"Scherza infida in grembo al drudo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
167.

"Lo stral ferì nel segno" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
168.

"Se tanto piace al cor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
169.

Felice fu il mio inganno (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:12
170.

Se l'inganno sortisce felice (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
171.

"Andiam, fidi, al consiglio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
172.

"Invida sorte avara" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
173.

"Mi palpita il core" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
174.

"Sta'lieta, o principessa!" - "Mio Re!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
175.

"Il tuo sangue" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
176.

"Quante sventure un giorno sol ne porta!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:22
177.

"A me impudica?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
178.

"Il mio crudel martoro" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
179.

Entrée des Songes agréables (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
180.

Entrée des Songes funestes (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
181.

Entrée des Songes agréables affligés (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
182.

Le combat des songs funestes et aréables / "Che vidi?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
183.

"Numi! Lasciarmi vivere" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
184.

"Perfidi! io son tradita!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
185.

"Cieca notte, infidi sguardi" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
186.

Ingrato Polinesso! (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:14
187.

Neghittosi, or voi che fate? (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
188.

"Sire, deh, non negare" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:27
189.

"Dover, giustizia, amor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
190.

"Or venga a me la figlia" - "Ecco la figlia" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
191.

"Io ti bacio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
192.

"Figlia, da dubbia sorte" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
193.

"Al sen ti stringo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
194.

"Così mi lascia il padre?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:22
195.

"Si, morrò, ma l'onor mio" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
196.

"Arrida il cielo alla giustizia" - "Ferma, signor" - "E Dalinda dov'è?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
197.

"Dopo notte, atra e funesta" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
198.

"Dalinda! ecco risorge" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:25
199.

"Dite spera, e son contento" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
200.

"Da dubbia infausta sorte" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
201.

"Manca, oh Dei!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
202.

"Figlia! innocente figlia!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
203.

"Bramo aver mille vite..." (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
204.

"Ognuno acclami bella virtute" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
205.

Alla gavotta (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
206.

Rondeau (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
207.

"Sa trionfar ognor" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
208.

Overture (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
209.

Menuetto (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
210.

Recit. acc. "See with what sad dejection" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
211.

Aria: "No longer, Fate, relentless frown" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
212.

Recit. acc.: "O Hercules! why art thou absent from me" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
213.

Aria: "The world, when day's career is run" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
214.

Recit: "Princess! be comforted, and hope the best" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
215.

Aria: "I feel, I feel the god" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
216.

Recit.: "He said, the sacred fury left his breast" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
217.

Aria: "There in myrtle shades reclined" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
218.

Recit.: "Despair not; but let rising hope suspend" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:27
219.

Aria: "Where congealed the northern streams" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
220.

Chorus: "O filial piety! O generous love!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
221.

Recit.: "Banish your fears!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
222.

Aria: "Begone, my fears, fly, hence, away" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
223.

Recit: "A train of captives, red with honest wounds" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
224.

Aria: "The smiling hours" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
225.

Chorus: "Let none despair" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
226.

March (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
227.

Recit: "Thanks to the powers above" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
228.

Aria: "My father! Ah! methinks I see" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
229.

Recit.: "Now farewell, arms!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:25
230.

Aria: "The god of battle" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
231.

Recit.: "Ah me! How soon the flatterer hope" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:26
232.

Aria: "Daughter of gods, bright liberty" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
233.

Chorus: "Crown with festal pomp the day" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
234.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
235.

Recit.: "Why was I born a princess" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:18
236.

Aria: "How blest the maid ordained to dwell" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
237.

Recit.: "It must be so" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
238.

Aria: "When beauty sorrow's liv'ry wears" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
239.

Recit: "Whence this unjust suspicion?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
240.

Aria: "Ah! think what ills the jealous prove" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
241.

Recit: "It is too sure that Hercules is false" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:19
242.

Recit.: "In vain you strive" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:15
243.

Chorus: "Jealousy! Infernal pest" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
244.

Recit: "She knows my passion" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
245.

Aria: "Banish love from thy breast" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
246.

Recit.: "Forgive a passion" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:10
247.

Aria: "From celestial seats descending" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
248.

Chorus: "Wanton god of amorous fires" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
249.

Recit.: "Yes, I congratulate" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
250.

Aria: "Alcides' name in latest story" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
251.

Recit.: "O glorious pattern of heroic deeds!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:29
252.

Aria: "Resign thy club and lion's spoils" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
253.

Recit: "You are deceived! Some villain has belied" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
254.

Aria: "Cease, ruler of the day, to rise" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
255.

Recit: "Some kinder power inspire me to regain" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
256.

Aria: "As stars, that rise and disappear" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
257.

Recit.: "But see, the princess Iole" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
258.

Duet: "Joys of freedom, joys of power" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
259.

Recit.: "Father of Hercules" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:17
260.

Chorus: "Love and Hymen" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
261.

Sinfonia (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
262.

Recit: "Ye sons of Trachin, mourn you valiant chief" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
263.

Aria: "O scene of unexampled woe" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
264.

Chorus: "Tyrants now no more shall dread" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
265.

Recit. acc: "O Jove! what land is this" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
266.

Recit: "Great Jove! relieve his pains!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
267.

Aria: "Let not fame the tidings spread" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
268.

Recit. acc: "Where shall I fly?" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
269.

Recit: "Lo! the fair fatal cause of all this ruin!" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
270.

Aria: "My breast with tender pity swells" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
271.

Recit: "Princess, rejoice! whose heaven-directed hand" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
272.

Aria: "He, who for Atlas prop'd the sky" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
273.

Recit: "Words are too faint" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
274.

Duet: "O prince, whose virtues all admire" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
275.

Recit.: "Ye sons of freedom" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:17
276.

Chorus: "To him your grateful notes of praise belong" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
277.

Sonata (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
278.

Aria: "Disserratevi, o porte d'Averno" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
279.

Recitativo accompagnato: "Qual'insolita luce" (Lucifero) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
280.

Aria: "Caddi, è ver, ma nel cadere" (Lucifero) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
281.

Recitativo accompagnato: "Ma, che veggio?" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
282.

Recitativo: "Chi sei? Chi è questo rè?" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
283.

Aria: "D'amor fu consiglio" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
284.

Recitativo: "E ben, questo tuo Nume" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
285.

Aria: "O voi, dell'Erebo" (Lucifero) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
286.

Recitativo accompagnato: "Notte, notte funesta" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
287.

Aria: "Ferma l'ali, e sui miei lumi" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
288.

Recitativo: "Concedi, o Maddalena" (Cleofe, Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
289.

Aria: "Piangete, sì, piangete" (Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
290.

Recitativo: "Ahi, dolce mio Signore" (Maddalena, Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
291.

Aria: "Dolci chiodi, amate spine" (Maddalena, Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
292.

Recitativo: "O Cleofe, o Maddalena" (S. Giovanni, Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
293.

Aria: "Quando è parto dell'affetto" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
294.

Recitativo: "Ma dinne, e sarà vero" (Cleofe, S. Giovanni, Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
295.

Aria: "Naufragando va per l'onde" (Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
296.

Recitativo: "Itene pure, o fide" (S. Giovanni, Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
297.

Aria: "Così la tortorella" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
298.

Recitativo: "Se Maria dunque spera" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
299.

Aria: "Ho un non so che nel cor" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
300.

Recitativo: "Uscite pur, uscite" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
301.

Coro: "Il Nume vincitor" (Angelo, Coro di Angeli) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
302.

Introduction (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
303.

Recitativo: "Di quai nuovi portenti" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
304.

Aria: "Ecco il sol, ch'esce dal mar" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
305.

Recitativo: "Ma ove Maria dimora" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:22
306.

Aria: "Risorga il mondo" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
307.

Recitativo accompagnato: "Di rabbia indarno freme" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
308.

Recitativo: "Misero! ho pure udito?" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
309.

Aria: "Per celare il nuovo scorno" (Lucifero) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
310.

Recitativo: "O come cieco il tuo furor delira!" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:28
311.

Aria: "Impedirlo io saprò" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:23
312.

Recitativo: "Amica, troppo tardo" (Maddalena, Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
313.

Aria: "Per me già di morire" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
314.

Recitativo: "Ahi, abborrito nome" (Lucifero) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
315.

Aria: "Vedo il Ciel che più sereno" (Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
316.

Recitativo: "Cleofe, siam giunte al luogo" (Maddalena, Cleofe, Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
317.

Aria: "Se per colpa di donna infelice" (Angelo) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
318.

Recitativo: "Mio Gesù, mio Signore" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
319.

Aria: "Del ciglio dolente" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
320.

Recitativo: "Sì, sì, cerchiamo pure" (Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:21
321.

Aria: "Augelletti, ruscelletti" (Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
322.

Recitativo: "Dove sì frettolosi" (S. Giovanni, Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
323.

Aria: "Caro Figlio!" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
324.

Recitativo: "Cleofe, Giovanni, udite" (Maddalena, S. Giovanni, Cleofe) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
325.

Aria: "Se impassibile, immortale" (Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
326.

Recitativo: "Sì, sì, col Redentore" (S. Giovanni, Cleofe, Maddalena) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:20
327.

Coro: "Diasi lode in Cielo, in terra" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
328.

Saeviat tellus (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
329.

Carmelitarum ut confirmet (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
330.

O nox dulcis (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
331.

Stellae fidae (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
332.

Sub tantae Virginis tutela (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:21
333.

Alleluia (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
334.

Laudate pueri (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
335.

Sit nomen Domini (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
336.

A solis ortu (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
337.

Excelsus super omnes (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
338.

Quis sicut Dominus (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
339.

Suscitans a terra inopem (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
340.

Qui habitare facit (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
341.

Gloria Patri (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
342.

Salve Regina (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
343.

Ad te clamamus (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
344.

Eia ergo, advocata nostro (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
345.

O clemens, o pia (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
346.

1. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
347.

2. Virgam virtutis tuae (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
348.

3. Tecum principium in die virtutis (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
349.

4. Juravit Dominus (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
350.

5. Tu es sacerdos in aeternum (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
351.

6. Dominus a dextris tuis (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
352.

7. De torrente in via bibet (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
353.

8. Gloria Patri, et Filio (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
354.

Sonata (Introduzione) (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
355.

Recitativo "Da quel giorno fatale" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
356.

Aria "Un pensiero voli in ciel" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
357.

Recitativo "Ma fermati pensier" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
358.

Aria "Per te lasciai la luce" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
359.

Non ti bastava, ingrato (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
360.

Aria "Lascia omai"/Recitativo "Ma siamo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
361.

Entree (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
362.

Arietta e Recitativo "In queste amene piagge" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
363.

Recitativo "O Numi eterni" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
364.

Aria "Giù superbo del mio affanno" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
365.

Recitativo "Mai voi, forse nel cielo" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
366.

Aria "Il suol che preme" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
367.

Recitativo "Ah! che ancor"/Furioso (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
368.

Arioso "Alla salma infedel" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
369.

Recitativo "A voi, a voi padre" (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
370.

Arioso "Già nel seno"/Furioso (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
371.

Aria: “Tra le fiamme tu scherzi” / Recitativo: “Dedalo già le fortunate penne” (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
372.

Aria: “Pien di nuovo e bel diletto” / Recitativo: “Sì, sì, pur troppo è vero” (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
373.

Aria: “Voli per l’aria chi può volare” / Recitativo: “L’uomo, che nacque per salire al cielo” (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30
374.

Da capo: “Tra le fiamme tu scherzi” (Extrait)

Georg Friedrich Händel

0:30

374 chansons

15 h 49 min

© UMG Recordings, Inc.