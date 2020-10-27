Marc Minkowski conducts Handel
Musique classique
2020
1.
Overture (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
2.
No.1 Coro "Viva, viva il nostro Alcide!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
3.
No.2 Aria "Presti omai l'Egizia terra" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
4.
Recitativo "Curio, Cesare venne, e vide" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:28
5.
Recitativo "Questa è Cornelia" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
6.
Recitativo "La Reggia Tolomeo t'offre" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
7.
No.3 Aria "Empio, dirò, tu sei" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
8.
Recitativo "Già torna in se" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
9.
No.4 Aria "Priva son d'ogni conforto" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
10.
Recitativo "Vani sono i lamenti" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:22
11.
No.5 Aria "Svegliatevi nel core" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
12.
Recitativo "Regni Cleopatra" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
13.
No.6 Aria "Non disperar, chi sà?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
14.
Recitativo "Sire, Signor!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
15.
No.7 Aria "L'empio, sleale, indegno" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
16.
No. 8 Accompagnato "Alma del gran Pompeo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
17.
Recitativo "Quì nobile donzella chiede chinarsi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
18.
No.9 Aria "Non è si vago e bello il fior nel prato" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
19.
Recitativo "Cleopatra, vincesti ..." (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
20.
No.10 Aria "Tutto può donna vezzosa" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
21.
No.11 Arioso "Nel tuo seno, amico sasso" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
22.
Recitativo "Ma chè! vile e negletta" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
23.
No.12 Aria "Cara speme, questo core tu cominci" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
24.
Recitativo "Cesare, alla tua destra" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
25.
No.14 Aria "Va tacito e nascosto" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
26.
Recitativo "Sire, con Sesto, il figlio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
27.
Recitativo "Cornelia, in quei tuoi lumi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
28.
No.15 Aria "Tu sei il cor di questo core" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
29.
Recitativo "Madre!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
30.
No.16 Duetto "Son nata a lagrimar / Son nato a sospirar" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
31.
Recitativo "Eseguisti, oh Niren" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
32.
Recitativo "Da Cleopatra apprenda" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:20
33.
Sinfonia e Recitativo "Taci" / "Cieli" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
34.
Sinfonia e Recitativo "Giulio, che miri" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
35.
No.17 Aria e Recitativo "V'adoro, pupille" / "Non ha in cielo il Tonante" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
36.
Recitativo "Vola, mio cor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
37.
No.18 Aria "Se in fiorito a meno prato" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
38.
No.19 Arioso "Deh, piangete, oh mesti lumi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
39.
Recitativo "Bella, non lagrimare"Live At Vienna, Konzerthaus, Grosser Saal / 2002 (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
40.
Recitativo "Bella, placa lo sdegno!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
41.
No.20 Aria "Se a me non sei crudele" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
42.
Recitativo "Bella, cotanto aborri chi ti prega d'amar" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
43.
No.21 Aria "Sì spietata, il tuo rigore" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
44.
Recitativo "Sù, che si tarda" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
45.
Recitativo "Cornelia, infauste nove" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
46.
No.22 Aria "Cessa omai di sospirare" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
47.
Recitativo "Figlio non è" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:20
48.
No.23 Aria "L'angue offeso mai riposa" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
49.
No.24 Aria "Venere bella" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
50.
Recitativo "Che veggio, oh Numi?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
51.
Recitativo "Cesare, sei tradito" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
52.
No.25 Aria e Coro "Al lampo dell'armi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
53.
No.26 Accompagnato "Che sento? oh Dio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
54.
No.27 Aria "Se pietà di me non senti" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
55.
No.28 Arioso "Belle dee di questo core" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
56.
Recitativo "... di quel ch'avete" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
57.
Recitativo "Sire, prendi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
58.
Recitativo "Ecco in tutto perduta" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
59.
No.29 "L'aure che spira tiranno e fiero" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
60.
Recitativo "In tal modi si premia" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:29
61.
No.30 Aria "Dal fulgor di questa spada" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
62.
Sinfonia (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
63.
Recitativo "Vinta cadesti" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
64.
No.31 Aria "Domerò la tua fierezza" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
65.
Recitativo "E pur così in un giorno perdo fasti" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
66.
No.32 Aria "Piangerò la sorte mia" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
67.
No.33 Accompagnato ed Aria "Dall'ondoso periglio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
68.
Recitativo "Cerco in van Tolomeo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
69.
Recitativo "Lascia questo sigillo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
70.
No.34 Aria "Quel torrente, che cade" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
71.
Recitativo "Tutto lice sperar" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:29
72.
No.35 Aria "La giustizia ha già sull'arco" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
73.
No.36 Accompagnato "Voi, che mie fide ancelle" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
74.
Recitativo "Forzai l'ingresso" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
75.
No.37 Aria "Da tempeste il legno infranto" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
76.
Recitativo "Cornelia, è tempo omai" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
77.
Recitativo "T'arresta, oh genitrice" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
78.
No.38 Aria "Non ha più che temere" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
79.
Sinfonia (II) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
80.
Recitativo "Qui Curio vincitor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
81.
No.39 Duetto "Caro, più amabile beltà" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
82.
Recitativo "Goda pur or l'Egitto" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:22
83.
No.40 Coro e Duetto "Ritorni omai nel nostro core" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
84.
Symphony (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
85.
1. Accompagnato: Comfort ye, My people (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
86.
2. Air: Ev'ry Valley shall be exalted (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
87.
3. Chorus: And the glory of the Lord (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
88.
4. Accompagnato: Thus saith the Lord (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
89.
5. Air: "But who may abide the day of his coming" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
90.
6. Chorus: And He shall purify the sons of Levi (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
91.
7. Recitative: Behold, a virgin shall conceive (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:20
92.
8. O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
93.
9. Chorus: O thou that tellest good tidings (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
94.
10. Accompagnato: For behold, darkness shall cover (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
95.
11. Air: The people that walked in darkness (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
96.
12. Chorus: "For Unto Us A Child Is Born" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
97.
13. Pifa (Pastoral Symphony) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
98.
14. Recitative: There were shepherds - Accompagnato: And lo, the angel of the Lord - Recitative: And the angel said unto them - Accompagnato: And suddenly (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
99.
15. Chorus: Glory to God in the highest (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
100.
16. Air: Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
101.
17a. Recitative: Then shall the eyes of the blind (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:23
102.
18a. Duet: He Shall Feed His Flock (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
103.
19. His yoke is easy (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
104.
20. Behold the Lamb of God (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
105.
21. Air: He was despised (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
106.
22-24. Chorus: Surely He hath borne - And with His stripes - All we like sheep (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
107.
25. Accompagnato: All they that see Him (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
108.
26. Chorus: He trusted in God (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
109.
27. Accompagnato: Thy rebuke hath broken His heart (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
110.
28. Arioso: Behold and see (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
111.
29. Accompagnato: He was cut off (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:15
112.
30. Aria: But thou didst not leave (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
113.
31. Chorus: Lift up your heads (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
114.
36. Air: How beautiful are the feet (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
115.
38. Air: Why do the nations (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
116.
39. Chorus: Let us break their bonds asunder (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
117.
40. Recitativo: He that dwelleth - 41. Air: Thou shalt break them (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
118.
42. Chorus: "Hallelujah" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
119.
43. Air: I Know That My Redeemer Liveth (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
120.
44. Chorus: Since by man came death (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
121.
45. Accompagnato: Behold, I tell you a mystery (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:26
122.
46. Air: The trumpet shall sound (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
123.
47. Recitative: Then shall be brought to pass / 48. Duet: O death where is thy sting? (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
124.
49. Chorus: But thanks be to God (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
125.
50. Air: If God be for us (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
126.
51. Chorus: Worthy is the Lamb... Amen (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
127.
Overture I (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
128.
Overture II (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
129.
"Vezzi, lusinghe, e brio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
130.
"Ami dunque, o signora?" - "Ginevra?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
131.
"Orrida agli occhi miei" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
132.
"Orgogliosa beltade!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:27
133.
"Apri le luci, e mira" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
134.
"Mie speranze, che fate?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:28
135.
"Coperta la frode" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
136.
"Qui d'amor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
137.
"T'amerò dunque sempre" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
138.
Prendi da questa mano (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
139.
Non vi turbate (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
140.
"Volate, amori" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
141.
"Vanne pronto, Odoardo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
142.
"Voli colla sua tromba" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
143.
Oh! felice mio core! (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:11
144.
Con l'ali di costanza (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
145.
"Conosco il merto tuo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
146.
"Spero per voi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
147.
"Dalinda, in occidente" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
148.
"Del mio sol vezzosi rai" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
149.
Ah! che quest'alma amante (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:11
150.
Il primo ardor (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
151.
"Pare, ovunque m'aggiri" - "E qual propizia stella" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
152.
Sinfonia pastorale (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
153.
Se rinasce nel mio cor (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
154.
Sì godete al vostro amor (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
155.
Ballo: (Gavotte) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
156.
Musette I (Lentement) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
157.
Musette II (Andante) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
158.
Allegro (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
159.
"Si godete al vostro amor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
160.
Sinfonia (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
161.
"Di Dalinda l'amore" - "Eccolo o amico" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
162.
"Tu preparati a morire" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
163.
"Ginevra?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:24
164.
"Tu vivi, e punito" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
165.
"E vivo ancora?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:24
166.
"Scherza infida in grembo al drudo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
167.
"Lo stral ferì nel segno" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
168.
"Se tanto piace al cor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
169.
Felice fu il mio inganno (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:12
170.
Se l'inganno sortisce felice (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
171.
"Andiam, fidi, al consiglio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
172.
"Invida sorte avara" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
173.
"Mi palpita il core" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
174.
"Sta'lieta, o principessa!" - "Mio Re!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
175.
"Il tuo sangue" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
176.
"Quante sventure un giorno sol ne porta!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:22
177.
"A me impudica?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
178.
"Il mio crudel martoro" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
179.
Entrée des Songes agréables (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
180.
Entrée des Songes funestes (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
181.
Entrée des Songes agréables affligés (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
182.
Le combat des songs funestes et aréables / "Che vidi?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
183.
"Numi! Lasciarmi vivere" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
184.
"Perfidi! io son tradita!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
185.
"Cieca notte, infidi sguardi" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
186.
Ingrato Polinesso! (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:14
187.
Neghittosi, or voi che fate? (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
188.
"Sire, deh, non negare" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:27
189.
"Dover, giustizia, amor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
190.
"Or venga a me la figlia" - "Ecco la figlia" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
191.
"Io ti bacio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
192.
"Figlia, da dubbia sorte" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
193.
"Al sen ti stringo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
194.
"Così mi lascia il padre?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:22
195.
"Si, morrò, ma l'onor mio" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
196.
"Arrida il cielo alla giustizia" - "Ferma, signor" - "E Dalinda dov'è?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
197.
"Dopo notte, atra e funesta" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
198.
"Dalinda! ecco risorge" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:25
199.
"Dite spera, e son contento" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
200.
"Da dubbia infausta sorte" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
201.
"Manca, oh Dei!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
202.
"Figlia! innocente figlia!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
203.
"Bramo aver mille vite..." (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
204.
"Ognuno acclami bella virtute" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
205.
Alla gavotta (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
206.
Rondeau (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
207.
"Sa trionfar ognor" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
208.
Overture (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
209.
Menuetto (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
210.
Recit. acc. "See with what sad dejection" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
211.
Aria: "No longer, Fate, relentless frown" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
212.
Recit. acc.: "O Hercules! why art thou absent from me" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
213.
Aria: "The world, when day's career is run" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
214.
Recit: "Princess! be comforted, and hope the best" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
215.
Aria: "I feel, I feel the god" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
216.
Recit.: "He said, the sacred fury left his breast" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
217.
Aria: "There in myrtle shades reclined" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
218.
Recit.: "Despair not; but let rising hope suspend" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:27
219.
Aria: "Where congealed the northern streams" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
220.
Chorus: "O filial piety! O generous love!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
221.
Recit.: "Banish your fears!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
222.
Aria: "Begone, my fears, fly, hence, away" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
223.
Recit: "A train of captives, red with honest wounds" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
224.
Aria: "The smiling hours" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
225.
Chorus: "Let none despair" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
226.
March (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
227.
Recit: "Thanks to the powers above" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
228.
Aria: "My father! Ah! methinks I see" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
229.
Recit.: "Now farewell, arms!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:25
230.
Aria: "The god of battle" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
231.
Recit.: "Ah me! How soon the flatterer hope" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:26
232.
Aria: "Daughter of gods, bright liberty" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
233.
Chorus: "Crown with festal pomp the day" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
234.
Sinfonia (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
235.
Recit.: "Why was I born a princess" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:18
236.
Aria: "How blest the maid ordained to dwell" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
237.
Recit.: "It must be so" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
238.
Aria: "When beauty sorrow's liv'ry wears" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
239.
Recit: "Whence this unjust suspicion?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
240.
Aria: "Ah! think what ills the jealous prove" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
241.
Recit: "It is too sure that Hercules is false" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:19
242.
Recit.: "In vain you strive" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:15
243.
Chorus: "Jealousy! Infernal pest" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
244.
Recit: "She knows my passion" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
245.
Aria: "Banish love from thy breast" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
246.
Recit.: "Forgive a passion" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:10
247.
Aria: "From celestial seats descending" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
248.
Chorus: "Wanton god of amorous fires" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
249.
Recit.: "Yes, I congratulate" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
250.
Aria: "Alcides' name in latest story" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
251.
Recit.: "O glorious pattern of heroic deeds!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:29
252.
Aria: "Resign thy club and lion's spoils" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
253.
Recit: "You are deceived! Some villain has belied" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
254.
Aria: "Cease, ruler of the day, to rise" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
255.
Recit: "Some kinder power inspire me to regain" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
256.
Aria: "As stars, that rise and disappear" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
257.
Recit.: "But see, the princess Iole" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
258.
Duet: "Joys of freedom, joys of power" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
259.
Recit.: "Father of Hercules" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:17
260.
Chorus: "Love and Hymen" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
261.
Sinfonia (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
262.
Recit: "Ye sons of Trachin, mourn you valiant chief" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
263.
Aria: "O scene of unexampled woe" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
264.
Chorus: "Tyrants now no more shall dread" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
265.
Recit. acc: "O Jove! what land is this" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
266.
Recit: "Great Jove! relieve his pains!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
267.
Aria: "Let not fame the tidings spread" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
268.
Recit. acc: "Where shall I fly?" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
269.
Recit: "Lo! the fair fatal cause of all this ruin!" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
270.
Aria: "My breast with tender pity swells" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
271.
Recit: "Princess, rejoice! whose heaven-directed hand" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
272.
Aria: "He, who for Atlas prop'd the sky" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
273.
Recit: "Words are too faint" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
274.
Duet: "O prince, whose virtues all admire" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
275.
Recit.: "Ye sons of freedom" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:17
276.
Chorus: "To him your grateful notes of praise belong" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
277.
Sonata (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
278.
Aria: "Disserratevi, o porte d'Averno" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
279.
Recitativo accompagnato: "Qual'insolita luce" (Lucifero) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
280.
Aria: "Caddi, è ver, ma nel cadere" (Lucifero) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
281.
Recitativo accompagnato: "Ma, che veggio?" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
282.
Recitativo: "Chi sei? Chi è questo rè?" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
283.
Aria: "D'amor fu consiglio" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
284.
Recitativo: "E ben, questo tuo Nume" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
285.
Aria: "O voi, dell'Erebo" (Lucifero) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
286.
Recitativo accompagnato: "Notte, notte funesta" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
287.
Aria: "Ferma l'ali, e sui miei lumi" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
288.
Recitativo: "Concedi, o Maddalena" (Cleofe, Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
289.
Aria: "Piangete, sì, piangete" (Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
290.
Recitativo: "Ahi, dolce mio Signore" (Maddalena, Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
291.
Aria: "Dolci chiodi, amate spine" (Maddalena, Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
292.
Recitativo: "O Cleofe, o Maddalena" (S. Giovanni, Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
293.
Aria: "Quando è parto dell'affetto" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
294.
Recitativo: "Ma dinne, e sarà vero" (Cleofe, S. Giovanni, Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
295.
Aria: "Naufragando va per l'onde" (Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
296.
Recitativo: "Itene pure, o fide" (S. Giovanni, Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
297.
Aria: "Così la tortorella" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
298.
Recitativo: "Se Maria dunque spera" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
299.
Aria: "Ho un non so che nel cor" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
300.
Recitativo: "Uscite pur, uscite" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
301.
Coro: "Il Nume vincitor" (Angelo, Coro di Angeli) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
302.
Introduction (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
303.
Recitativo: "Di quai nuovi portenti" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
304.
Aria: "Ecco il sol, ch'esce dal mar" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
305.
Recitativo: "Ma ove Maria dimora" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:22
306.
Aria: "Risorga il mondo" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
307.
Recitativo accompagnato: "Di rabbia indarno freme" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
308.
Recitativo: "Misero! ho pure udito?" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
309.
Aria: "Per celare il nuovo scorno" (Lucifero) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
310.
Recitativo: "O come cieco il tuo furor delira!" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:28
311.
Aria: "Impedirlo io saprò" (Lucifero, Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:23
312.
Recitativo: "Amica, troppo tardo" (Maddalena, Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
313.
Aria: "Per me già di morire" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
314.
Recitativo: "Ahi, abborrito nome" (Lucifero) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
315.
Aria: "Vedo il Ciel che più sereno" (Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
316.
Recitativo: "Cleofe, siam giunte al luogo" (Maddalena, Cleofe, Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
317.
Aria: "Se per colpa di donna infelice" (Angelo) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
318.
Recitativo: "Mio Gesù, mio Signore" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
319.
Aria: "Del ciglio dolente" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
320.
Recitativo: "Sì, sì, cerchiamo pure" (Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:21
321.
Aria: "Augelletti, ruscelletti" (Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
322.
Recitativo: "Dove sì frettolosi" (S. Giovanni, Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
323.
Aria: "Caro Figlio!" (S. Giovanni) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
324.
Recitativo: "Cleofe, Giovanni, udite" (Maddalena, S. Giovanni, Cleofe) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
325.
Aria: "Se impassibile, immortale" (Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
326.
Recitativo: "Sì, sì, col Redentore" (S. Giovanni, Cleofe, Maddalena) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:20
327.
Coro: "Diasi lode in Cielo, in terra" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
328.
Saeviat tellus (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
329.
Carmelitarum ut confirmet (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
330.
O nox dulcis (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
331.
Stellae fidae (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
332.
Sub tantae Virginis tutela (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:21
333.
Alleluia (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
334.
Laudate pueri (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
335.
Sit nomen Domini (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
336.
A solis ortu (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
337.
Excelsus super omnes (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
338.
Quis sicut Dominus (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
339.
Suscitans a terra inopem (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
340.
Qui habitare facit (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
341.
Gloria Patri (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
342.
Salve Regina (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
343.
Ad te clamamus (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
344.
Eia ergo, advocata nostro (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
345.
O clemens, o pia (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
346.
1. Dixit Dominus (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
347.
2. Virgam virtutis tuae (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
348.
3. Tecum principium in die virtutis (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
349.
4. Juravit Dominus (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
350.
5. Tu es sacerdos in aeternum (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
351.
6. Dominus a dextris tuis (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
352.
7. De torrente in via bibet (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
353.
8. Gloria Patri, et Filio (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
354.
Sonata (Introduzione) (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
355.
Recitativo "Da quel giorno fatale" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
356.
Aria "Un pensiero voli in ciel" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
357.
Recitativo "Ma fermati pensier" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
358.
Aria "Per te lasciai la luce" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
359.
Non ti bastava, ingrato (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
360.
Aria "Lascia omai"/Recitativo "Ma siamo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
361.
Entree (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
362.
Arietta e Recitativo "In queste amene piagge" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
363.
Recitativo "O Numi eterni" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
364.
Aria "Giù superbo del mio affanno" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
365.
Recitativo "Mai voi, forse nel cielo" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
366.
Aria "Il suol che preme" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
367.
Recitativo "Ah! che ancor"/Furioso (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
368.
Arioso "Alla salma infedel" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
369.
Recitativo "A voi, a voi padre" (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
370.
Arioso "Già nel seno"/Furioso (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
371.
Aria: “Tra le fiamme tu scherzi” / Recitativo: “Dedalo già le fortunate penne” (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
372.
Aria: “Pien di nuovo e bel diletto” / Recitativo: “Sì, sì, pur troppo è vero” (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
373.
Aria: “Voli per l’aria chi può volare” / Recitativo: “L’uomo, che nacque per salire al cielo” (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30
374.
Da capo: “Tra le fiamme tu scherzi” (Extrait)
Georg Friedrich Händel
0:30