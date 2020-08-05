Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Divers

2017

1.

The Court Of Public Opinion (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
2.

Washington Approach (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
3.

48 Hours (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
4.

Hoover's Funeral (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
5.

Joan's Room (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
6.

Deep Throat (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
7.

Driving Force (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
8.

Break In At Watergate (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
9.

Where Is Joan? (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
10.

Traitor's Head (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
11.

Indict The President (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
12.

Sidelined (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
13.

Lines Tapped (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
14.

Reunited (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
15.

The Hearing Motion (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
16.

The President Resigns (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
17.

Grand Jury (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
18.

Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down The White House (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30

18 chansons

56 min

© Filmtrax Ltd.