The Trial Of The Chicago 7

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Original Motion Picture Score)

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Original Motion Picture Score)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Original Score)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Original Score)

Enola Holmes (Music from the Netflix Film)

Enola Holmes (Music from the Netflix Film)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down The White House

Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down The White House (Extrait) Daniel Pemberton

Where Is Joan?

Where Is Joan? (Extrait) Daniel Pemberton

Break In At Watergate

Break In At Watergate (Extrait) Daniel Pemberton

The Court Of Public Opinion

The Court Of Public Opinion (Extrait) Daniel Pemberton

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)