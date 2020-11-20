Mars Casino

Mars Casino

Punk

2020

1.

Mars Casino (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
2.

Jesus Stole My Little Dog (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
3.

Garbage Can (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
4.

Turn the Pages (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
5.

Big Black Sea (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
6.

Woman 3.2 (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
7.

Follow Your Destiny (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
8.

Love Me Forever (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
9.

Made in Heaven (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
10.

Platinum Dress (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
11.

Passing of Days (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
12.

Paper Tiger (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30
13.

This Is the Way (Extrait)

The Vibrators

0:30

13 chansons

44 min

© Cleopatra Records