Martin Guerre (1999 Cast Recording)

Martin Guerre (1999 Cast Recording)

Divers

1999

1.

Prologue (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Live With Somebody You Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

Your Wedding Day (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

The Deluge (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

I'm Martin Guerre (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Without You As A Friend (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Death Scene (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:15
8.

God's Anger (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

How Many Tears? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

Welcome To The Land (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Don't (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

The Holy Fight (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

The Revelation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

The Day Has Come (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

The Courtroom (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Who? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

I'm Martin Guerre (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

All That I Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

The Imposter Is Here (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

The Final Witness (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

The Verdict (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

Justice Will Be Done (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
23.

Why? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
24.

The Burning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
25.

The Killing (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
26.

Live With Somebody You Love (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

26 chansons

1 h 13 min

© First Night Records