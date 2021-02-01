Martin Guerre (Original London Cast Recording)
Divers
2009
1.
Prologue (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
Working On The Land (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
Where's The Child (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
Martin Guerre (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
Here Comes The Morning (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Sleeping On Our Own (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
When Will Someone Hear? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Louison / Welcome Home (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
Tell Me To Go (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
Bethlehem (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
All I Know (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Entr'acte (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
The Courtroom (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Me (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
Martin Guerre (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Someone (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
The Imposters (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
The Last Witness (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
I Will Make You Proud (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
20.
The Madness (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
21.
The Reckoning (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
22.
The Land Of The Fathers (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30