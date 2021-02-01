Martin Guerre (Original London Cast Recording)

Divers

2009

1.

Prologue (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Working On The Land (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

Where's The Child (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

Martin Guerre (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

Here Comes The Morning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Sleeping On Our Own (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

When Will Someone Hear? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Louison / Welcome Home (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Tell Me To Go (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

Bethlehem (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

All I Know (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Entr'acte (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

The Courtroom (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

Me (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

Martin Guerre (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Someone (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

The Imposters (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

The Last Witness (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

I Will Make You Proud (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

The Madness (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

The Reckoning (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

The Land Of The Fathers (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

22 chansons

1 h 13 min

© First Night Records