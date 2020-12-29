Mary Did You Know, Canon in D, and other Vocal experiments
Pop
2014
Disque 1
1.
Mary of the Bells: Mary Did You Know & Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Mary of the Bells: Mary Did You Know & Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Mary of the Bells: Mary Did You Know & Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Mary of the Bells: Mary Did You Know & Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Mary of the Bells: Mary Did You Know & Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Canon in D (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Canon in D (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Canon in D In the Pouring Rain (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Canon in D with Binaural Beats (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Canon in D ni Nanoc (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Sam I Am (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
I Am Sam (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Am I Sam (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
The Train is Calling (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Where Have All the Gentle Giants Gone (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Where Have All the Gentle Giants Gone (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Where Have All the Gentle Giants Gone (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Where Have All the Gentle Giants Gone (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Where Have All the Gentle Giants Gone (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30