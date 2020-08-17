Masters Of Chant

Masters Of Chant

Musique classique

2009

1.

Brothers In Arms (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
2.

Tears In Heaven (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
3.

Wish You Were Here (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
4.

Moment Of Peace (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
5.

Close My Eyes Forever (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
6.

Angels (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
7.

Bridge Over Troubled Water (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
8.

Sacrifice (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
9.

Only You (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
10.

Be (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
11.

Heroes (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
12.

Hymn (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
13.

Sadness (Part I) (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Curb Records