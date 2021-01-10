Masters of Chant X: The Final Chapter (Tour Edition)

Masters of Chant X: The Final Chapter (Tour Edition)

Pop

2016

1.

Masters of Chant (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
2.

Cry Softly (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
3.

Angel (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
4.

Strong (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
5.

In My Life (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
6.

Farewell (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
7.

Living Years (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
8.

Just for You (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
9.

Gentle (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
10.

I Shall Be Released (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
11.

Shout (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
12.

Baby, Can I Hold You (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
13.

Time to Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
14.

Good Night, Companions (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
15.

Masters of Chant (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
16.

Wonderful Life (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
17.

Song to the Siren (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
18.

Never Let You Go (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
19.

Life Is for Living (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30
20.

Masters of Chant (Extrait)

Gregorian

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 17 min

© earMUSIC