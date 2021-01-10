Masters of Chant X: The Final Chapter (Tour Edition)
Pop
2016
1.
Masters of Chant (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
2.
Cry Softly (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
3.
Angel (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
4.
Strong (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
5.
In My Life (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
6.
Farewell (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
7.
Living Years (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
8.
Just for You (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
9.
Gentle (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
10.
I Shall Be Released (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
11.
Shout (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
12.
Baby, Can I Hold You (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
13.
Time to Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
14.
Good Night, Companions (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
15.
Masters of Chant (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
16.
Wonderful Life (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
17.
Song to the Siren (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
18.
Never Let You Go (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
19.
Life Is for Living (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30
20.
Masters of Chant (Extrait)
Gregorian
0:30