Masters of Rock

Masters of Rock

Rock

2001

1.

Armed and Ready (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
2.

Into the Arena (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
3.

Cry for the Nations (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
4.

Lost Horizons (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
5.

Victim of Illusion (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
6.

Looking for Love (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
7.

Attack of the Mad Axeman (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
8.

On and On (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
9.

Assault Attack (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
10.

Rock You to the Ground (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
11.

Dancer (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
12.

Rock My Nights Away (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
13.

Captain Nemo (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30
14.

Rock Will Never Die (Extrait)

The Michael Schenker Group

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Chrysalis Records