Masters: Rachmaninoff

Masters: Rachmaninoff

Musique classique

2020

1.

1. Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
2.

Rachmaninov: Prélude in G flat, Op.23, No.10 - adapted by Mischa Maisky (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
3.

Rachmaninov: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 (Arr. Trifonov for Piano) (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
4.

Alla marcia (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
5.

3. Twilight (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
6.

Intermezzo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
7.

Allegro (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
8.

6. The world would see thee smile (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
9.

12. Sorrow in Springtime (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
10.

Allegro (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
11.

Rachmaninov: V molchani nochi taynoy, Op.4, No.3 - adapted by Mischa Maisky (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
12.

No.6 in F minor: Allegro appassionato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
13.

No.8 in A minor: Vivo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
14.

12. Night is mournful (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
15.

No.1 in C major: Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
16.

Tema. Largo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
17.

Variation 1. Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
18.

Variation 2. Allegro (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:17
19.

Variation 3. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:17
20.

Variation 4. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
21.

Variation 5. Meno mosso (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:27
22.

Variation 6. Meno mosso (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
23.

Variation 7. Allegro (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:16
24.

Variation 8. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:17
25.

Variation 9. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:20
26.

Variation 10. Più vivo - Variation 12. Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
27.

Variation 13. Largo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
28.

Variation 14. Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
29.

Variation 15. Allegro scherzando (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
30.

Variation 16. Lento (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
31.

Variation 17. Grave (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
32.

Variation 20. Presto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
33.

Variation 21. Andante (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
34.

Variation 22. Maestoso – Tempo I (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
35.

Tema (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
36.

Rachmaninov: Polka de V.R. (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
37.

No.3 in E major: Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
38.

Presto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
39.

2. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
40.

No. 1 Introduction (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
41.

No.7 in F major: Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
42.

No.9 in A major: Allegro moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
43.

No.5 in G major: Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
44.

1. Andante improvizato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
45.

No.11 In B Major: Allegretto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
46.

Scene 2: In a cellar (Largo) (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
47.

Rachmaninov: Zdes' khorosho, Op.21, No.7 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
48.

Andante (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
49.

No.6 In A Minor (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
50.

2. Andante nostalgico (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
51.

Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
52.

Tableau 1 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
53.

No.2 in B flat minor: Allegretto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
54.

No.4 In B Minor (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
55.

3. Allegro con fuoco (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
56.

Maestoso (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
57.

No.3 In D Minor: Tempo di minuetto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
58.

Andante (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
59.

Tableau 2 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
60.

Largo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
61.

4. Dolce romantico (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
62.

Largo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
63.

Prolog (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
64.

No. 5 Women's Dance (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
65.

3. Melodie (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
66.

Rachmaninov: Preghiera (Arr. By Fritz Kreisler From Piano Concerto No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 18, 2nd Movement) (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
67.

3. Andante (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
68.

Rachmaninov: Oriental Dance, Op.2, No.2 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
69.

1. Elégie (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
70.

Introduction (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:09
71.

Variation 1 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:20
72.

Theme (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:20
73.

Variation 2 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:19
74.

Variation 3 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:26
75.

Variation 4 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:29
76.

Variation 5 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:28
77.

Variation 6 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
78.

Variation 7 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
79.

Variation 8 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
80.

Variation 9 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
81.

Variation 10 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
82.

Variation 11 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
83.

Variation 12 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
84.

Variation 13 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:29
85.

Variation 14 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
86.

Variation 15 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
87.

Variation 16 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
88.

Variation 17 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
89.

Variation 18 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
90.

Variation 19 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:28
91.

Variation 20 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
92.

Variation 21 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:26
93.

Variation 22 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
94.

Variation 23 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
95.

Variation 24 (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
96.

2. Largo (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
97.

2. Andante (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
98.

1. Moderato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
99.

2. Allegro animato (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
100.

3. Larghetto (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
101.

II. Andante con moto (Tempo di valse) (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30
102.

3. Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Serge Rachmaninoff

0:30

102 chansons

4 h 15 min

© UMG Recordings, Inc.