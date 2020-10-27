Masters: Rachmaninoff
Musique classique
2020
1.
1. Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
2.
Rachmaninov: Prélude in G flat, Op.23, No.10 - adapted by Mischa Maisky (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
3.
Rachmaninov: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14 (Arr. Trifonov for Piano) (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
4.
Alla marcia (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
5.
3. Twilight (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
6.
Intermezzo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
7.
Allegro (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
8.
6. The world would see thee smile (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
9.
12. Sorrow in Springtime (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
10.
Allegro (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
11.
Rachmaninov: V molchani nochi taynoy, Op.4, No.3 - adapted by Mischa Maisky (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
12.
No.6 in F minor: Allegro appassionato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
13.
No.8 in A minor: Vivo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
14.
12. Night is mournful (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
15.
No.1 in C major: Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
16.
Tema. Largo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
17.
Variation 1. Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
18.
Variation 2. Allegro (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:17
19.
Variation 3. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:17
20.
Variation 4. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
21.
Variation 5. Meno mosso (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:27
22.
Variation 6. Meno mosso (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
23.
Variation 7. Allegro (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:16
24.
Variation 8. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:17
25.
Variation 9. L'istesso tempo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:20
26.
Variation 10. Più vivo - Variation 12. Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
27.
Variation 13. Largo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
28.
Variation 14. Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
29.
Variation 15. Allegro scherzando (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
30.
Variation 16. Lento (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
31.
Variation 17. Grave (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
32.
Variation 20. Presto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
33.
Variation 21. Andante (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
34.
Variation 22. Maestoso – Tempo I (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
35.
Tema (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
36.
Rachmaninov: Polka de V.R. (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
37.
No.3 in E major: Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
38.
Presto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
39.
2. Andante sostenuto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
40.
No. 1 Introduction (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
41.
No.7 in F major: Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
42.
No.9 in A major: Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
43.
No.5 in G major: Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
44.
1. Andante improvizato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
45.
No.11 In B Major: Allegretto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
46.
Scene 2: In a cellar (Largo) (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
47.
Rachmaninov: Zdes' khorosho, Op.21, No.7 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
48.
Andante (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
49.
No.6 In A Minor (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
50.
2. Andante nostalgico (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
51.
Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
52.
Tableau 1 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
53.
No.2 in B flat minor: Allegretto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
54.
No.4 In B Minor (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
55.
3. Allegro con fuoco (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
56.
Maestoso (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
57.
No.3 In D Minor: Tempo di minuetto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
58.
Andante (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
59.
Tableau 2 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
60.
Largo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
61.
4. Dolce romantico (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
62.
Largo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
63.
Prolog (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
64.
No. 5 Women's Dance (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
65.
3. Melodie (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
66.
Rachmaninov: Preghiera (Arr. By Fritz Kreisler From Piano Concerto No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 18, 2nd Movement) (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
67.
3. Andante (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
68.
Rachmaninov: Oriental Dance, Op.2, No.2 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
69.
1. Elégie (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
70.
Introduction (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:09
71.
Variation 1 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:20
72.
Theme (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:20
73.
Variation 2 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:19
74.
Variation 3 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:26
75.
Variation 4 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:29
76.
Variation 5 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:28
77.
Variation 6 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
78.
Variation 7 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
79.
Variation 8 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
80.
Variation 9 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
81.
Variation 10 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
82.
Variation 11 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
83.
Variation 12 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
84.
Variation 13 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:29
85.
Variation 14 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
86.
Variation 15 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
87.
Variation 16 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
88.
Variation 17 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
89.
Variation 18 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
90.
Variation 19 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:28
91.
Variation 20 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
92.
Variation 21 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:26
93.
Variation 22 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
94.
Variation 23 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
95.
Variation 24 (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
96.
2. Largo (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
97.
2. Andante (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
98.
1. Moderato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
99.
2. Allegro animato (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
100.
3. Larghetto (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
101.
II. Andante con moto (Tempo di valse) (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30
102.
3. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Serge Rachmaninoff
0:30