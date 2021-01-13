Me And You
Country
1990
1.
Back In My Arms Again (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
2.
Ain't That Love (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
3.
When I Close My Eyes (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
4.
Back Where I Come From (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
5.
Turn For The Worse (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
6.
Me and You (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
7.
(Turn Out The Light And) Love Me Tonight (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
8.
Another Friday Night (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
9.
No Small Miracle (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
10.
My Poor Old Heart (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30
11.
It's Never Easy To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Kenny Chesney
0:30