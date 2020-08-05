Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets

Rock

2011

1.

Reward (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
2.

Love Offering (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
3.

Blue-Green God (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
4.

Walking Boss (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
5.

Melons Rising (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
6.

Saturday Morning (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
7.

Our Friends (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
8.

Tumblin' Tumbleweeds (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
9.

Milo Sorghum and Maize (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
10.

Meat Puppets (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
11.

Playing Dead (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
12.

Litter Box (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
13.

Electromud (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
14.

The Gold Mine (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
15.

In a Car (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
16.

Big House (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
17.

Dolphin Field (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
18.

Out in the Gardener (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
19.

Foriegn Lawns (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
20.

Meat Puppets (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
21.

Everybody's Talking (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
22.

H-Elenore (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
23.

Hair (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
24.

I Got a Right (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
25.

I Am a Child (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
26.

Franklin's Tower (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

Magic Toy Missing (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30
32.

Unpleasant (Extrait)

Meat Puppets

0:30

32 chansons

51 min

© MRI