Meditatio (2006)

Meditatio (2006)

Pop

2006

1.

Amazing Grace (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
2.

Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
3.

Sometimes I Feel (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
4.

Calvary (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
5.

Gethsemane (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
6.

O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
7.

Crucifixus (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
8.

Stabat Mater (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
9.

Holy, Holy, Holy (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
10.

Thank You, Lord (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
11.

Steal Away (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
12.

You And Me (Love Letter To Jesus) (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
13.

Ride On, King Jesus (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
14.

World On Fire (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
15.

Didn't It Rain (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
16.

Deep River (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
17.

Let Jesus Fix It For You (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
18.

Lux Mariae / Light Around You / Lux Mariae / Ave Maria / Herr, w (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
19.

Alistair (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
20.

The Lord's Prayer (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
21.

My God Is Real (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
22.

Free At Last (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
23.

Mah Lawd Is So High (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 49 min

© Luxus Musik Verlag