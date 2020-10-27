Mediterranean Recordings 2007/2016
Folk
2020
1.
La Fortuna (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
2.
Parzonarella Mia (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
3.
Filugnana Antica (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
4.
Rota / Alba (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
5.
Mierolo Affurtunato (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
6.
Catarì (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
7.
Scetate (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
8.
Ncopp' a Ll'onna (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
9.
Lu Ricciu (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
10.
Moroloja (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30
11.
Vinni Cu Ccantu (Extrait)
Aronne Dell'oro
0:30