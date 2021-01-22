Melodie del cuore
Pop
2013
1.
Volami nel cuore (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
2.
Meravigliosa creatura (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
3.
Storie (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
4.
Portati via (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
5.
Nessun dolore (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
6.
E ritorno da te (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
7.
If I Ain't Got You (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
8.
Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
9.
Scrivimi (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
10.
Ti sento qui (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
11.
Io vorrei non vorrei ma se vuoi (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
12.
Trick Me (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30