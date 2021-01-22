Melodie del cuore

Melodie del cuore

Pop

2013

1.

Volami nel cuore (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
2.

Meravigliosa creatura (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
3.

Storie (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
4.

Portati via (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
5.

Nessun dolore (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
6.

E ritorno da te (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
7.

If I Ain't Got You (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
8.

Unchained Melody (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
9.

Scrivimi (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
10.

Ti sento qui (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
11.

Io vorrei non vorrei ma se vuoi (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
12.

Trick Me (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30

12 chansons

47 min

© Pinky Records