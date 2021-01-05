Mental Jewelry
Rock
1991
1.
Pain Lies On The Riverside (Extrait)
Live
0:30
2.
Operation Spirit (The Tyranny Of Tradition) (Extrait)
Live
0:30
3.
The Beauty Of Gray (Extrait)
Live
0:30
4.
Brothers Unaware (Extrait)
Live
0:30
5.
Tired Of Me (Extrait)
Live
0:30
6.
Mirror Song (Extrait)
Live
0:30
7.
Waterboy (Extrait)
Live
0:30
8.
Take My Anthem (Extrait)
Live
0:30
9.
You Are The World (Extrait)
Live
0:30
10.
Good Pain (Extrait)
Live
0:30
11.
Mother Earth Is A Vicious Crowd (Extrait)
Live
0:30
12.
10,000 Years (Peace Is Now) (Extrait)
Live
0:30