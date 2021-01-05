Mental Jewelry

Mental Jewelry

Rock

1991

Disque 1

1.

Pain Lies On The Riverside (Extrait)

Live

0:30
2.

Operation Spirit (The Tyranny Of Tradition) (Extrait)

Live

0:30
3.

The Beauty Of Gray (Extrait)

Live

0:30
4.

Brothers Unaware (Extrait)

Live

0:30
5.

Tired Of Me (Extrait)

Live

0:30
6.

Mirror Song (Extrait)

Live

0:30
7.

Waterboy (Extrait)

Live

0:30
8.

Take My Anthem (Extrait)

Live

0:30
9.

You Are The World (Extrait)

Live

0:30
10.

Good Pain (Extrait)

Live

0:30
11.

Mother Earth Is A Vicious Crowd (Extrait)

Live

0:30
12.

10,000 Years (Peace Is Now) (Extrait)

Live

0:30
13.

Born Branded (Extrait)

Live

0:30
14.

Pain Lies On The Riverside (Extrait)

Live

0:30
15.

Negation (Extrait)

Live

0:30
16.

Heaven Wore A Shirt (Extrait)

Live

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Show Intro (Extrait)

Live

0:26
2.

Waterboy (Extrait)

Live

0:30
3.

Take My Anthem (Extrait)

Live

0:30
4.

Pain Lies On The Riverside (Extrait)

Live

0:30
5.

Susquehanna (Extrait)

Live

0:30
6.

Negation (Extrait)

Live

0:30
7.

You Are The World (Extrait)

Live

0:30
8.

Tired Of Me (Extrait)

Live

0:30
9.

Heaven Wore A Shirt (Extrait)

Live

0:30
10.

Operation Spirit (The Tyranny Of Tradition) (Extrait)

Live

0:30
11.

Good Pain (Extrait)

Live

0:30
12.

The Beauty Of Gray (Extrait)

Live

0:30
13.

10,000 Years (Peace Is Now) (Extrait)

Live

0:30

29 chansons

2 h 17 min

© Radioactive Records 40%