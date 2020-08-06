Mi Collection (Remastered)
Pop
2011
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I’ll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Lovin’ Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
All Night Long (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30