Michael Schenker Group
Rock
1980
1.
Armed and Ready (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
2.
Cry for the Nations (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
3.
Victim of Illusion (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
4.
Bijou Pleasurette (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
5.
Feels Like a Good Thing (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
6.
Into the Arena (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
7.
Looking out from Nowhere (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
8.
Tales of Mystery (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
9.
Lost Horizons (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
10.
Just a Lover (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
11.
12.
Get up and Get Down (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
13.
After Midnight (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
14.
Breakout (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
15.
16.
17.
