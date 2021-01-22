Miel de Cactus

Miel de Cactus

Musique du monde

2014

1.

Petrona (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
2.

Moliendo Café (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
3.

Malagueña Salerosa (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
4.

Cucurrucucú Paloma (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
5.

La Tala (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
6.

Mariquita (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
7.

Salvaje de Mi Vida (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
8.

Corazón de Rubí (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
9.

La Bruja (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
10.

Canto Das Très Raças (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
11.

Sombras (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
12.

Camino al Mictlán (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30
13.

La Llorona (Extrait)

Mamselle Ruiz

0:30

13 chansons

51 min

© Masiart

Albums

Slide 1 of 4