Migrations

Migrations

Country

2006

1.

Ol' Cook Pot (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
2.

Mountains O' Things (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
3.

Heaven's My Home (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
4.

The Fox And The Bee (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
5.

Down To The River (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
6.

Who Will Take My Place? (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
7.

Moses Don't Get Lost (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
8.

Three Fishers (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
9.

Domino Party! (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
10.

Out Of The Rain (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30
11.

Turtle Dove (Extrait)

The Duhks

0:30

11 chansons

40 min

© Sugar Hill Records

Albums

Slide 1 of 4