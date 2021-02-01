Miles of Aisles (Live)

Miles of Aisles (Live)

Jazz

2007

1.

You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Big Yellow Taxi (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Rainy Night House (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Woodstock (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Cactus Tree (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Woman of Heart and Mind (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

A Case of You (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Circle Game (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

People's Parties (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

All I Want (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Real Good for Free (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

Carey (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

The Last Time I Saw Richard (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
17.

Jericho (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

Love or Money (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Rhino - Elektra