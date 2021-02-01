Mingus (Edition Studio Masters)

Mingus (Edition Studio Masters)

Pop

2007

1.

Happy Birthday 1975 (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

God Must Be a Boogie Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Funeral (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

A Chair in the Sky (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

The Wolf That Lives in Lindsey (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

I's a Muggin' (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:07
7.

Sweet Sucka Dance (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Coin in the Pocket (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:11
9.

The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Lucky (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:03
11.

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

11 chansons

37 min

© Rhino - Elektra