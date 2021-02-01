Minutes to Midnight Live Around the World
Rock
2012
1.
Wake (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
2.
Given Up (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
3.
Leave Out All The Rest (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
4.
Bleed It Out (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
5.
Shadow of the Day (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
6.
What I've Done (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
7.
Hands Held High (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
8.
No More Sorrow (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
9.
Valentine's Day (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
10.
In Between (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
11.
In Pieces (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30
12.
The Little Things Give You Away (Extrait)
Linkin Park
0:30