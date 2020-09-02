Miracles

Miracles

Soul

1975

1.

I Will Stand on It (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
2.

Being with You (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
3.

Now I'm on My Way to Heaven (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
4.

I Got a Song in My Heart (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
5.

I Took a Miracle (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
6.

I Wanna Sing for You (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
7.

Living for Him (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30
8.

Mon Rose La Sharon (Extrait)

Norman Weeks & The Revelations

0:30

8 chansons

28 min

© Branditmusic

0