Miss Saigon (Highlights from the Complete Recording)
Divers
1995
1.
Overture/Backstage Dreamland (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
The Heat Is On In Saigon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
The Movie In My Mind (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
Why God Why? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
Sun And Moon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
The Last Night Of The World (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
I Still Believe (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Thuy's Death / You Will Not Touch Him (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
Bui Doi (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
Kim's Nightmare (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Now That I've Seen Her (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
The American Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Finale (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30