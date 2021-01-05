Miss Saigon: The Definitive Live Recording
Divers
2014
1.
Overture / Backstage Dreamland (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
The Heat Is On (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
The Movie In My Mind (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
Why God Why? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
Sun And Moon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
The Wedding Ceremony (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
Last Night Of The World (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
The Morning Of The Dragon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
I Still Believe (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
You Will Not Touch Him (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
If You Want To Die In Bed (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
Bui Doi (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
Kim's Nightmare (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
Maybe (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
The Amercian Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
Little God Of My Heart (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30