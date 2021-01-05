Miss Saigon: The Definitive Live Recording

Divers

2014

Disque 1

1.

Overture / Backstage Dreamland (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

The Heat Is On (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

The Movie In My Mind (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

The Transaction (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

The Dance (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Why God Why? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

This Money's Yours (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Sun And Moon (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Asking For Leave (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

The Deal (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

The Wedding Ceremony (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Thuy's Intervention (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

Last Night Of The World (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

The Morning Of The Dragon (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

I Still Believe (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Coo-Coo Princess (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

You Will Not Touch Him (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

If You Want To Die In Bed (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

Kim & Engineer (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Entr'acte (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

Bui Doi (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

The Revelation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

What A Waste (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

Too Much For One Heart (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Kim's Nightmare (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

Sun And Moon (Reprise) (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Room 317 (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

Maybe (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

The Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

Paper Dragons (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

The American Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

Little God Of My Heart (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

33 chansons

2 h 20 min

© Polydor Records