Misses

Misses

Pop

2013

1.

Passion Play (When All The Slaves Are Free) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Nothing Can Be Done (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

A Case of You (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

The Beat Of Black Wings (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Dog Eat Dog (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Wolf That Lives in Lindsey (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

The Magdalene Laundries (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Impossible Dreamer (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Sex Kills (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

The Reoccurring Dream (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Harry's House / Centerpiece (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

The Arrangement (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

For the Roses (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Hejira (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Rhino - Warner Records