Misses
Pop
2013
1.
Passion Play (When All The Slaves Are Free) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Nothing Can Be Done (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
A Case of You (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
The Beat Of Black Wings (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Dog Eat Dog (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Wolf That Lives in Lindsey (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
The Magdalene Laundries (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Impossible Dreamer (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Sex Kills (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
The Reoccurring Dream (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Harry's House / Centerpiece (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
The Arrangement (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
For the Roses (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Hejira (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30