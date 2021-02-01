MMV
Rock
2008
Disque 1
1.
Black Metal (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
Bloodlust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
In League with Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
Welcome To Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
Sons of Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
Schizoid (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
One Thousand Days of Sodom (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Live Like an Angel (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
In Nomine Satanas (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
Bitch Witch (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
Manitou (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
Countess Bathory (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Heaven's On Fire (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
To Hell and Back (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Acid Queen (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
16.
Hounds of Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
17.
Raise the Dead (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
18.
Red Light Fever (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
19.
Angel Dust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
20.
Die Hard (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
21.
At War With Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Intro Tape ('83-'84) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
At War With Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
At War With Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
Rip Ride (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
Cry Wolf (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
Stand Up (And Be Counted) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
Lady Lust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
7 Gates of Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
Warhead (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
Venom Radio ID One (Extrait)
Venom
0:21
11.
Angel Dust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
Mystique (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Wing and a Prayer (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Possessed (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Intro Tapes (Tours '85/'86) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
16.
Nightmare (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
17.
Satanachist (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
18.
F.O.A.D. (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Intro 1996 (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
Bloodlust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
The Evil One (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
All Devil's Eve (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
God's Forsaken (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
Judgement Day (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
Senile Decay (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Snots Shit (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
Dead On Arrival (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
Sadist (Mistress of the Whip) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
The Chanting of the Priests (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
Buried Alive / Love Amongst the Dead (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Flytrap (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Welcome to Hell / Bloodlust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Witching Hour (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
16.
Teacher's Pet / Poison / Teacher's Pet (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Nightmare (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
Too Loud (For the Crowd) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
Bloodlust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
Black Metal (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
Bursting Out (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
7 Gates of Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
Countess Bathory (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Welcome To Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
Warhead (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
Die Hard (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
In Nomine Satanas (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
Buried Alive (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Manitou (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Metro Radio Interview (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Venom (Extrait)
Venom
0:30