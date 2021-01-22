Modern Art of Music: A Tribute to Garth Brooks
Country
2012
1.
Unanswered Prayers (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
2.
The Dance (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
3.
Two of a Kind (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
4.
Standing Outside the Fire (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
5.
Shameless (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
6.
The Beaches of Cheyenne (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
7.
Longneck Bottle (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
8.
Ain't Going Down Till the Sun Comes Up (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
9.
If Tomorrow Never Comes (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
10.
In Another's Eyes (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
11.
The Red Strokes (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30
12.
Friends in Low Places (Extrait)
John Sawyer
0:30