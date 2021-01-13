Molly's Game (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Divers

2018

1.

Staring Down a Mountain (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
2.

Raided (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
3.

Molly's Journey (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
4.

Set It Up (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
5.

Play Your Hand (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
6.

Area Codes (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
7.

Cut the Pack (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
8.

Red & Black (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
9.

Pocket Kings (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
10.

The Rake (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
11.

House of Cards (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
12.

It Had to End (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
13.

The Playmates (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
14.

The Russians (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
15.

Molly's Dream (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
16.

Intruder (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
17.

Scars (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
18.

Beyond Your Means (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
19.

Therapy Session (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
20.

All the Beauty in the World (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30

20 chansons

55 min

© Sony Classical